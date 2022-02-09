Kroger® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Kroger® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup
Kroger® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup
Kroger® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup
Kroger® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0001111083703
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium640mg26.67%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium400mg11.43%
Vitamin A36mcg0.72%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate [Iron], Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat (Cooked Chicken Meat, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Cooked Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Chicken Fat, Salt, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (For Color), Garlic Powder.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
