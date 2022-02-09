Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate [Iron], Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat (Cooked Chicken Meat, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Cooked Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Chicken Fat, Salt, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Beta Carotene (For Color), Garlic Powder.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.