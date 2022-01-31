Kroger® Chicken Sandwich Sauce Perspective: front
Kroger® Chicken Sandwich Sauce Perspective: back
Kroger® Chicken Sandwich Sauce Perspective: left
Kroger® Chicken Sandwich Sauce Perspective: right
Kroger® Chicken Sandwich Sauce

11 fl ozUPC: 0001111003306
Product Details

Our sauce captures the flavor of your favorite chicken sandwich, but now you can have it any day of the week.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean Oil and/or Canola Oil), Distilled Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Egg Yolks, Mustard Seed, Spices, Phosphoric Acid, Natural Smoke Flavor, Dried Onion, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate as Preservatives, Extractives of Paprika and Turmeric For Color, Xanthan Gum, Dried Garlic, Celery Seed, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Preserve Flavor)

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

