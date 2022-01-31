Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean Oil and/or Canola Oil), Distilled Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Egg Yolks, Mustard Seed, Spices, Phosphoric Acid, Natural Smoke Flavor, Dried Onion, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate as Preservatives, Extractives of Paprika and Turmeric For Color, Xanthan Gum, Dried Garlic, Celery Seed, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Preserve Flavor)

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

