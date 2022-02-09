Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Rice, Chicken Meat (Cooked Chicken Meat, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Chicken Fat, Salt, Celery, Natural Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Cooked Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Beta Carotene (For Color), Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More