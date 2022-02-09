Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® Chicken with Rice Condensed Soup
10.5 ozUPC: 0001111083695
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Promptly refrigerate any unused portion in separate container.
- Non BPA Liner
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size125g (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium510mg22.17%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A90mcg10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Rice, Chicken Meat (Cooked Chicken Meat, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Chicken Fat, Salt, Celery, Natural Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Cooked Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Beta Carotene (For Color), Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More