Kroger® Children's Ibuprofen Bubble Gum Flavor Oral Suspension Perspective: front
Kroger® Children's Ibuprofen Bubble Gum Flavor Oral Suspension Perspective: back
Kroger® Children's Ibuprofen Bubble Gum Flavor Oral Suspension Perspective: left
Kroger® Children's Ibuprofen Bubble Gum Flavor Oral Suspension

4 fl ozUPC: 0001111035929
Product Details

Uses temporarily: may bring relief tominor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headaches and toothaches.

  • Reduces fever
  • For Ages 2 to 11 Years
  • Oral Suspension
  • 100 mg per 5 mL
  • Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer (NSAID)
  • Alcohol Free
  • Lasts up to 8 hours
  • Our Pharmacists Recommend
  • Bubble Gum Flavor
  • Gluten Free