Ingredients

Corn starch, maltodextrin, minced garlic, spices, salt, autolyzed yeast extract, chicken broth, hydrolyzed soy protein, caramel color, natural flavors, gum arabic, hydrolyzed corn protein, turmeric extract (for color), sugar, carrots, mushrooms, chicken fat, nonfat milk, dipotassium phosphate, dextrose, soy sauce (wheat, soybeans, salt), sodium diacetate, citric acid, onion, silicon dioxide, potassium chloride, polysorbate 80, chives, disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate. CONTAINS: MILK, WHEAT, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More