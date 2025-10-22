Kroger® Chinese Inspirations Hot & Sour Soup Mix Packet Perspective: front
Kroger® Chinese Inspirations Hot & Sour Soup Mix Packet Perspective: left
Kroger® Chinese Inspirations Hot & Sour Soup Mix Packet Perspective: right
Kroger® Chinese Inspirations Hot & Sour Soup Mix Packet

1.34 ozUPC: 0001111002420
Product Details

  • Hot & Sour
  • Per 1-2/3 Tbsp: 45 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 350mg Sodium, 2g Sugars
  • 1.34 oz

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
About servings per container
Serving sizeper packet
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15%
Total Carbohydrate9g
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn starch, maltodextrin, minced garlic, spices, salt, autolyzed yeast extract, chicken broth, hydrolyzed soy protein, caramel color, natural flavors, gum arabic, hydrolyzed corn protein, turmeric extract (for color), sugar, carrots, mushrooms, chicken fat, nonfat milk, dipotassium phosphate, dextrose, soy sauce (wheat, soybeans, salt), sodium diacetate, citric acid, onion, silicon dioxide, potassium chloride, polysorbate 80, chives, disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate. CONTAINS: MILK, WHEAT, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

