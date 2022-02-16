Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Tapioca and Corn Starch, Dextrose, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Mono and Diglycerides, Disodium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Modified Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible