Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: left
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: right
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: top
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling

3.9 ozUPC: 0001111089630
Product Details

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Tapioca and Corn Starch, Dextrose, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Mono and Diglycerides, Disodium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Modified Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
