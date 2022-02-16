Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
Product Details
Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious
Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Tapioca and Corn Starch, Dextrose, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Mono and Diglycerides, Disodium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Modified Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More