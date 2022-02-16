Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Pudding Mix Perspective: front
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Pudding Mix Perspective: left
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Pudding Mix Perspective: right
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Pudding Mix

3.9 ozUPC: 0001111004519
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/4 Package
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg21%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
Potassium0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Natural and Artificial Flavor Ingredients: Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Cocoa Powder Processed with Alkali, Dextrose, Disodium Phosphate, Contains 2% or less of Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (for thickening), Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Gum Arabic, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Mono- and Diglycerides (Contains Propyl Gallate and Citric Acid as Antioxidants), Palm Oil, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavor. Contains: Milk.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
