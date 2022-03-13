Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Chocolate Fudge Pudding Snacks
4 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0001111002213
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More