Kroger® Chocolate Pudding Snacks
4 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0001111002219
Located in AISLE 10
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
