30 ctUPC: 0001111038221
Product Details

  • May bring relief to heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach
  • Prevents heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain food and beverages
  • Cimetidine Tablets, 200 mg
  • One Tablet Dose
  • Take Any Time You Need It
    • Before Meal
    • During Meal
    • After Meal
  • Our Pharmacists Recommend
  • 30 Tablets (30 Doses)
  • Gluten Free