Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Cimetidine Acid Reducer Tablets
30 ctUPC: 0001111038221
Purchase Options
Product Details
- May bring relief to heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach
- Prevents heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain food and beverages
- Cimetidine Tablets, 200 mg
- One Tablet Dose
- Take Any Time You Need It
- Before Meal
- During Meal
- After Meal
- Our Pharmacists Recommend
- 30 Tablets (30 Doses)
- Gluten Free