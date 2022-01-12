Ingredients

Enrichedflour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiaminemononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, raisins, yeast. Contains 2% orless of molasses, baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch,monocalcium phosphate), salt, cinnamon, vital wheat gluten, cornmeal, soybean oil, enzymes. Sorbic acid and calcium propionate (preservatives).CONTAINS:WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

