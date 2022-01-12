Kroger® Cinnamon Raisin English Muffins Perspective: front
Kroger® Cinnamon Raisin English Muffins Perspective: back
Kroger® Cinnamon Raisin English Muffins Perspective: left
Kroger® Cinnamon Raisin English Muffins Perspective: right
Kroger® Cinnamon Raisin English Muffins Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Cinnamon Raisin English Muffins

6 ct / 13 ozUPC: 0001111002520
Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? Kroger Brand products are made to exceed your expectations while fitting your budget.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 muffin (61g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate34g12%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar10g
Protein5g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enrichedflour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiaminemononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, raisins, yeast. Contains 2% orless of molasses, baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch,monocalcium phosphate), salt, cinnamon, vital wheat gluten, cornmeal, soybean oil, enzymes. Sorbic acid and calcium propionate (preservatives).CONTAINS:WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.