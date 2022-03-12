Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Classic Apple Sauce Pouches
24 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001111083549
Kroger makes snacking a fun and delicious experience with our squeezable fruit pouches. Let your kids put the squeeze to our feel-good fruit pouches! Perfect in lunchboxes, after-school or as a snack during sports activities, it’s the easy-squeezy treat for kids on the go. Your kids will love them!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Potassium70mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Apple Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Color).
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
