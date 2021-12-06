Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Classic Apple Sauce Pouches
12 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001111090140
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Let your kids put the squeeze to our feel-good fruit pouches! Perfect in lunchboxes, after school or as a snack during sports activities, it's the easy-squeezy treat for kids on the go.
Kroger makes snacking a fun and delicious experience with our new squeezable fruit pouches. Your kids will love them.
- Squeezable
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Gluten Free and Dairy Free
- No Artificial Colors
- Kosher
- (12) 3.2-Ounce Pouches
- 60 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 13g Sugars per Pouch
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple Puree, Apple Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
