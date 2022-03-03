Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Classic Wavy Potato Chips
UPC: 0001111008893
This selection is unavailable. Please choose another option.
Purchase Options
Product Details
Behold the Iconic. Classic Potato Chips
Some tastes just go together—like a dusting of salt on a crispy, crunchy chip. Crispy and delicious, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So dive in. The boldness is beckoning.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
