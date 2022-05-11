Kroger® Combination Pizza Snack Rolls
Product Details
It's Snack Time in No Time!
Bold flavors are stuffed into our crispy, bite-size pizza snack rolls. They're perfect for popping in your mouth when hunger comes calling.Where Awesome Meets Affordable®. Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? Kroger Brand products are made to exceed your expectations while fitting your budget.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Water , Cooked Italian Sausage ( Pork , Seasoning [ Salt , Spices , Corn Syrup Solids , Monosodium Glutamate , Garlic Powder , Caramel Color , Extractives Of : Paprika , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid ] , Water , Salt ) , Topping Blend ( Mozzarella Cheese Substitute [ Water , Palm Oil , Casein , Modified Food Starch , Food Starch , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Natural Flavor , Salt , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Sodium Phosphate , Lactic Acid , Sorbic Acid ( as a Preservative ) , Artificial Color ] , Mozzarella Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ] ) , Expeller Soybean Oil , Pepperoni ( Pork , Beef , Salt , Spices , Dextrose , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Oleoresin of Paprika , Dehydrated Garlic , Sodium Nitrite , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid , May Also Contain : Water , Flavorings and Sodium Ascorbate ) , Less than 1% of : Modified Food Starch , Spices , Salt , Sodium Bicarbonate , Dehydrated Onions , Leavening ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Corn Starch , Monocalcium Phosphate , Calcium Sulfate ) , Sugar , Methylcellulose , Granulated Garlic , Granulated Onion , Cheese Flavor ( Dehydrated American and Blue Cheese [ Pasteurized Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ] , Food Starch-modified , Whey , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Whey Protein Concentrate , Salt , Carboxymethyl Cellulose , Lactose , Buttermilk Solids , Maltodextrin , Natural Flavor , Sodium Phosphate , Lactic Acid , Silicon Dioxide , Citric Acid , Onion , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 ) , Soy Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More