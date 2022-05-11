Kroger® Combination Pizza Snack Rolls Perspective: front
Kroger® Combination Pizza Snack Rolls Perspective: left
Kroger® Combination Pizza Snack Rolls Perspective: right
Kroger® Combination Pizza Snack Rolls

90 ct / 45 ozUPC: 0001111081311
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

It's Snack Time in No Time!

Bold flavors are stuffed into our crispy, bite-size pizza snack rolls. They're perfect for popping in your mouth when hunger comes calling.Where Awesome Meets Affordable®. Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? Kroger Brand products are made to exceed your expectations while fitting your budget.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium440mg18%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Water , Cooked Italian Sausage ( Pork , Seasoning [ Salt , Spices , Corn Syrup Solids , Monosodium Glutamate , Garlic Powder , Caramel Color , Extractives Of : Paprika , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid ] , Water , Salt ) , Topping Blend ( Mozzarella Cheese Substitute [ Water , Palm Oil , Casein , Modified Food Starch , Food Starch , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Natural Flavor , Salt , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Sodium Phosphate , Lactic Acid , Sorbic Acid ( as a Preservative ) , Artificial Color ] , Mozzarella Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ] ) , Expeller Soybean Oil , Pepperoni ( Pork , Beef , Salt , Spices , Dextrose , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Oleoresin of Paprika , Dehydrated Garlic , Sodium Nitrite , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid , May Also Contain : Water , Flavorings and Sodium Ascorbate ) , Less than 1% of : Modified Food Starch , Spices , Salt , Sodium Bicarbonate , Dehydrated Onions , Leavening ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Corn Starch , Monocalcium Phosphate , Calcium Sulfate ) , Sugar , Methylcellulose , Granulated Garlic , Granulated Onion , Cheese Flavor ( Dehydrated American and Blue Cheese [ Pasteurized Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ] , Food Starch-modified , Whey , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Whey Protein Concentrate , Salt , Carboxymethyl Cellulose , Lactose , Buttermilk Solids , Maltodextrin , Natural Flavor , Sodium Phosphate , Lactic Acid , Silicon Dioxide , Citric Acid , Onion , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 ) , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More