Kroger® Combo Pizza Snack Rolls

40 ct / 20 ozUPC: 0001111087386
Bold flavors are stuffed into our crispy, bite-size pizza snack rolls. They're perfect for popping in your mouth when hunger comes calling. Where Awesome Meets Affordable®. Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both?

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6rolls (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium410mg17.08%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Tomato Paste, Topping Blend (Imitation Mozzarella Cheese [Water, Palm Oil, Casein [Milk Protein], Modified Food Starch, Food Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid {as A Preservative} Artificial Color], Mozzarella Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes]), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Seasoning [Salt, Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic Powder, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid], Water, Salt), Soybean Oil, Pepperoni (Pork, Beef, Salt, Water, Dextrose, Spices, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Dehydrated Garlic, Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch (Tapioca & Corn), Salt, Spices, Dehydrated Onions, Sodium Bicarbonate, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate), Sugar, Methylcellulose, Granulated Garlic, Granulated Onion, Soy Lecithin

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More