Ingredients

Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Tomato Paste, Topping Blend (Imitation Mozzarella Cheese [Water, Palm Oil, Casein [Milk Protein], Modified Food Starch, Food Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid {as A Preservative} Artificial Color], Mozzarella Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes]), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Seasoning [Salt, Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic Powder, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid], Water, Salt), Soybean Oil, Pepperoni (Pork, Beef, Salt, Water, Dextrose, Spices, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Dehydrated Garlic, Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch (Tapioca & Corn), Salt, Spices, Dehydrated Onions, Sodium Bicarbonate, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate), Sugar, Methylcellulose, Granulated Garlic, Granulated Onion, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More