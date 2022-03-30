Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Cook-in-Bag Chipotle Pepper St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs
1 lbUPC: 0026329950000
Located in MEAT
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium470mg19.58%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar1g
Protein23g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork, Smokey Chipotle Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Spices, Onion & Garlic, Natural Hickory Smoked Flavor [Contains Maltodextrin], Spice Extractives)
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More