Kroger® Cornbread Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: front
Kroger® Cornbread Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: back
Kroger® Cornbread Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: left
Kroger® Cornbread Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: right
Kroger® Cornbread Flavored Stuffing Mix Perspective: top
Kroger® Cornbread Flavored Stuffing Mix

6 ozUPC: 0001111089294
Product Details

  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Made with real chicken broth
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • Just add butter
  • Contains milk, soy, and wheat

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup dry mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cornmeal, Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil [High Oleic Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil]), Salt, Yeast, Grain Vinegar, Soy Lecithin, Annatto (Color), Onions*, Salt, Cornstarch, Celery*, Sugar, Parsley*, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Chicken Fat, Whey (from Milk), Spices, Oleoresin Turmeric (Color), Natural Flavors, Caramel Color, Chicken Broth Concentrate (Chicken Stock), Chicken*.*Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
