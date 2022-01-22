Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cornmeal, Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil [High Oleic Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil]), Salt, Yeast, Grain Vinegar, Soy Lecithin, Annatto (Color), Onions*, Salt, Cornstarch, Celery*, Sugar, Parsley*, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Chicken Fat, Whey (from Milk), Spices, Oleoresin Turmeric (Color), Natural Flavors, Caramel Color, Chicken Broth Concentrate (Chicken Stock), Chicken*.*Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

