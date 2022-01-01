Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Country Pork Ground Sausage
16 ozUPC: 0001111097274
Product Details
Premium Cuts of Pork, MSG Free.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz cooked (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium550mg22.92%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Potassium140mg4%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork, Water, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Lactate, Salt, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Oleoresin Capsicum, Spices, Calcium Stearate (Anti-caking), Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking), Corn Oil (Processing Aid).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.