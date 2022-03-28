Kroger® Crab Select™ Leg Style Imitation Crab Meat Perspective: front
Kroger® Crab Select™ Leg Style Imitation Crab Meat Perspective: back
Kroger® Crab Select™ Leg Style Imitation Crab Meat

8 ozUPC: 0001111022119
Product Details

  • Fully cooked
  • Gluten-free
  • Easy to used in cooked recipes or as a snack

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.5 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium410mg18%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin D0International Unit2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alaska Pollock , Water , Corn Starch , Sugar , Sorbitol , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Natural and Artificial Flavor ( Extracts Of Blue Crab , Snow Crab , Lobster , and Alaska Pollock ) , Refined Fish Oil* ( Alaska Pollock ) , Rice Wine ( Water , Rice , Koji ) , Egg Whites , Modified Tapioca Starch , Sea Salt , Potassium Chloride , Disodium Inosinate , Sodium Pyrophosphate , Titanium Dioxide ( For Color ) , Carmine ( For Color ) , Canthaxanthin ( For Color ) . * Adds A Trivial Amount Of Fat .

Allergen Info
Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.