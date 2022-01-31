Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Cranberry Juice Cocktail
10 fl ozUPC: 0001111001985
Product Details
- Contains 27% juice
- 100% Vitamin C
- From concentrate
Per 1 bottle:
- 160 calories
- 0g saturated fat
- 45mg sodium
- 37g sugars
Kosher
servings per container
Serving size10 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium45mg
Total Carbohydrate51g17%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar37g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered water, high fructose corn syrup, cranberry juice concentrate, ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), fruit and vegetable juice (for color).
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
