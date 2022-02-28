Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Cranberry Raspberry Flavored Juice Cocktail
64 fl ozUPC: 0001111009529
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz (240 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar24g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium6mg0%
Vitamin C90mg100%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Sugar, AppleJuice Concentrate, Cranberry Juice Concentrate, RaspberryJuice Concentrate, Fumaric Acid, Grape Juice Concentrate,Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, AscorbicAcid, Sodium Citrate, Black Carrot Concentrate (for Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
