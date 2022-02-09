Kroger® Cream of Celery Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Kroger® Cream of Celery Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Kroger® Cream of Celery Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Kroger® Cream of Celery Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Kroger® Cream of Celery Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0001111083712
Product Details

  • Great for Cooking
  • Kosher
  • About 2.5 Servings
  • Per Serving: 100 Calories, 6g Total Fat, 640mg Sodium, 1g Sugars

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium640mg27.83%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium430mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Celery, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Cream, Contains Less Than 25 of: Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Celery Juice Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Skim Milk, Maltodextrin, Beta Carotene (For Color), Whey Protein Concentrate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
