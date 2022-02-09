Ingredients

Water, Celery, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Cream, Contains Less Than 25 of: Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Celery Juice Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Skim Milk, Maltodextrin, Beta Carotene (For Color), Whey Protein Concentrate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

