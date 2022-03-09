Ingredients

Water, Soybean or Canola Oil, Jalapeno Puree (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Red Bell Pepper Puree (Red Bell Peppers, Citric Acid), Agave Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk (Egg Yolks, Sugar), Chipotle in Adobo Puree (Water, Vinegar, Spices, Tomato Paste, Sea Salt, Sugar, Onion, Garlic), Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Orange Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Chipotle Pepper Powder, Smoked Paprika, Paprika Extract, Mixed Tocopherols Added To Protect Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

