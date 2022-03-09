Kroger® Creamy Agave & Smoked Chipotle Taco Sauce
Product Details
Use as a taco or nacho drizzle, a topping for grains & greens bowls, or slather on your favorite cooked meat or veggie and you're on your way to yummytown.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Soybean or Canola Oil, Jalapeno Puree (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Red Bell Pepper Puree (Red Bell Peppers, Citric Acid), Agave Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk (Egg Yolks, Sugar), Chipotle in Adobo Puree (Water, Vinegar, Spices, Tomato Paste, Sea Salt, Sugar, Onion, Garlic), Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Orange Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Chipotle Pepper Powder, Smoked Paprika, Paprika Extract, Mixed Tocopherols Added To Protect Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More