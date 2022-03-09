Kroger® Creamy Agave & Smoked Chipotle Taco Sauce Perspective: front
Kroger® Creamy Agave & Smoked Chipotle Taco Sauce Perspective: left
Kroger® Creamy Agave & Smoked Chipotle Taco Sauce Perspective: right
Kroger® Creamy Agave & Smoked Chipotle Taco Sauce

8 ozUPC: 0001111008107
Product Details

Use as a taco or nacho drizzle, a topping for grains & greens bowls, or slather on your favorite cooked meat or veggie and you're on your way to yummytown.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Soybean or Canola Oil, Jalapeno Puree (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Red Bell Pepper Puree (Red Bell Peppers, Citric Acid), Agave Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk (Egg Yolks, Sugar), Chipotle in Adobo Puree (Water, Vinegar, Spices, Tomato Paste, Sea Salt, Sugar, Onion, Garlic), Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Orange Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Chipotle Pepper Powder, Smoked Paprika, Paprika Extract, Mixed Tocopherols Added To Protect Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible