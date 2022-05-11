Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Less Than 2% of: Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative*), Dipotassium Phosphate, Polysorbate 60, Mono & Diglycerides, Color Added, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sucralose, Carrageenan, Caramel Color, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.*Not A Source of Lactose

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More