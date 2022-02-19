Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Crinkle Cut Fries
5 lbUPC: 0001111087509
Product Details
You'll feel good about serving up Kroger® Crinkle Cut French Fries that are made from Grade A 100% Real Potatoes.
- Cholesterol Free
- 0 Grams of Trans Fat Per Serving
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Promote Color Retention), Caramel Color, Annatto and Turmeric (For Color), Dextrose.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More