Ingredients

Chicken Wing Sections , Water , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Salt , Tapioca Starch , Modified Corn Starch , Sodium Phosphates , Onion Powder , Rice Starch , Sodium Carbonate , Garlic Powder , Celery Powder , Soybean Oil , Yeast Extract , Potato Maltodextrin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Carrot Powder , Spices , Natural Flavor . Coated With : Corn Starch , Tapioca Dextrin .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More