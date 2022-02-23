Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Crispy Traditional Fully Cooked Chicken Wings
22 ozUPC: 0001111004278
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol70mg23%
Sodium690mg29%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Wing Sections , Water , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Salt , Tapioca Starch , Modified Corn Starch , Sodium Phosphates , Onion Powder , Rice Starch , Sodium Carbonate , Garlic Powder , Celery Powder , Soybean Oil , Yeast Extract , Potato Maltodextrin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Carrot Powder , Spices , Natural Flavor . Coated With : Corn Starch , Tapioca Dextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More