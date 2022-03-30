Kroger® Crunchy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Crunchy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Crunchy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Crunchy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Crunchy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Kroger® Crunchy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce

10 ozUPC: 0001111096366
Purchase Options
Located in SEAFOOD

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories760
% Daily value*
Total Fat40g51.28%
Saturated Fat20g100%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol120mg40%
Sodium1400mg60.87%
Total Carbohydrate80g29.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar33g
Protein21g
Calcium54mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium247mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coconut Shrimp - Shrimp, Coconut Flake, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Artificial Flavor, Sunflower Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture).Sauce - Sugar, Water, Vinegar, Garlic, Chili, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Spice.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More