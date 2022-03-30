Ingredients

Coconut Shrimp - Shrimp, Coconut Flake, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Artificial Flavor, Sunflower Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture).Sauce - Sugar, Water, Vinegar, Garlic, Chili, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Spice.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

