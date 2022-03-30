Kroger® Crunchy Fish Fillets Perspective: front
Kroger® Crunchy Fish Fillets Perspective: back
Kroger® Crunchy Fish Fillets

18 ozUPC: 0001111078374
Product Details

Enjoy Crunchy Fish Fillets, made with wild caught, sustainably sourced whole fish from the waters of the Pacific. From the ocean to your table at home, these fillets will make the perfect anytime meal for your family. Our flaky, juicy fillets also have 9g of protein per serving, making them the satisfying seafood favorite your family deserves.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2fillets (101 g)
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium570mg23.75%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein13g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Potassium210mg6%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pollock, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Cottonseed and/or Soybean), Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Bleached Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Salt, Dried Whey, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Leavening (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, Modified Cellulose, Yeast, Dried Onion, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika, Annatto, and Turmeric (For Color), Natural Flavor, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible