Ingredients

Pollock, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Cottonseed and/or Soybean), Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Bleached Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Salt, Dried Whey, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Leavening (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, Modified Cellulose, Yeast, Dried Onion, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika, Annatto, and Turmeric (For Color), Natural Flavor, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More