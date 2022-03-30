Kroger® Crunchy Fish Sticks Perspective: front
Kroger® Crunchy Fish Sticks Perspective: back
Kroger® Crunchy Fish Sticks Perspective: left
Kroger® Crunchy Fish Sticks Perspective: right
Kroger® Crunchy Fish Sticks

24 ozUPC: 0001111096532
Product Details

Wild caught, sustainably sourced Alaskan fish is the key ingredient in our crunchy fish sticks. They’re bite-sized but hearty, satisfying your craving for a classic meal that's going to be a hit for the whole family. And with 7g of protein per serving, enjoy a meal you can feel good about eating.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5sticks (76 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Minced Alaska Pollock, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean), Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Natural Flavors, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Yellow Corn Flour, Yeast Extract, Whey, Onion Powder, Yeast, Dextrose, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika and Turmeric (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
