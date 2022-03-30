Ingredients

Minced Alaska Pollock, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean), Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Natural Flavors, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Yellow Corn Flour, Yeast Extract, Whey, Onion Powder, Yeast, Dextrose, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika and Turmeric (Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.