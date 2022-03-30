Kroger® Crunchy Fish Sticks
Product Details
Wild caught, sustainably sourced Alaskan fish is the key ingredient in our crunchy fish sticks. They’re bite-sized but hearty, satisfying your craving for a classic meal that's going to be a hit for the whole family. And with 7g of protein per serving, enjoy a meal you can feel good about eating.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Minced Alaska Pollock, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean), Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Natural Flavors, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Yellow Corn Flour, Yeast Extract, Whey, Onion Powder, Yeast, Dextrose, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika and Turmeric (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More