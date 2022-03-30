Ingredients

Shrimp, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Corn Flour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sunflower Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More