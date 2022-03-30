Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Crunchy Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp
9 ozUPC: 0001111096353
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium400mg17.39%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Shrimp, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Corn Flour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sunflower Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.
