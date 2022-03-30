Ingredients

Shrimp, Unbleached Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Soybean, Corn and/or Cottonseed Oil), Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Tapioca Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture), Corn Starch, Spice, Sugar, Yeast, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative). Nashville Hot Sauce Ingredients: Water, Refined Soybean Oil, Liquid Shortening (Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, TBHQ, Citric Acid), Corn Syrup, Paprika, Distilled Vinegar, Spices, Salt, Brown Sugar, Garlic Powder, Soy Lecithin, Oleoresin Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol and Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible