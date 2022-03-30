Kroger® Crunchy Nashville Style Hot Shrimp with a Spicy Nashville Style Sauce Perspective: front
Kroger® Crunchy Nashville Style Hot Shrimp with a Spicy Nashville Style Sauce Perspective: left
Kroger® Crunchy Nashville Style Hot Shrimp with a Spicy Nashville Style Sauce

12 ozUPC: 0001111018329
Located in SEAFOOD

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9shrimp (98 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein9g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Shrimp, Unbleached Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Soybean, Corn and/or Cottonseed Oil), Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Tapioca Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture), Corn Starch, Spice, Sugar, Yeast, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative). Nashville Hot Sauce Ingredients: Water, Refined Soybean Oil, Liquid Shortening (Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, TBHQ, Citric Acid), Corn Syrup, Paprika, Distilled Vinegar, Spices, Salt, Brown Sugar, Garlic Powder, Soy Lecithin, Oleoresin Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol and Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.