Kroger® Crunchy Peanut Butter
16 ozUPC: 0001111001619
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
- Kosher
- Gluten free
- Made fresh from roasted peanuts
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
14.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg7%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium28mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium202mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted peanuts, sugar, contains 2% or less of: molasses, fully hydrogenated vegetable oils (rapeseed, cottonseed, soybean), salt. CONTAINS: PEANUTS.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
