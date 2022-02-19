Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Cubed Ham
8 ozUPC: 0001111097036
Located in MEAT
Product Details
Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium490mg20.42%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ham, Cubed With Water, Sugar, Salt.Contains 2% or Less of Potassium Lactate, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Nitrite.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
