Ingredients

Ham, Cubed With Water, Sugar, Salt.Contains 2% or Less of Potassium Lactate, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Nitrite.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More