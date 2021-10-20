Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Deli Style Oven Roasted Chicken Breast
16 ozUPC: 0001111097420
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- Source of Protein
- Resealable Package
- Family Size
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6slices (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium670mg27.92%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein9g
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Niacin3mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Breast, Chicken Broth, Salt.Less Than 2% of: Dextrose, Modified Food Starch, Potassium Lactate, Carrageenan, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Natural Flavoring
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
