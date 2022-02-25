Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2oz (56 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 50

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.77% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 25mg 8.33%

Sodium 500mg 20.83%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 0.67% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 1g

Protein 9g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%