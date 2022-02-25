Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Deli Thin Sliced Gluten Free Oven Roasted Chicken Breast
9 ozUPC: 0001111097725
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- Fully cooked
- Gluten free
- No nitrates or nitrites added
- No artificial preservatives
- No added hormones
- No artificial flavors or colors
- Caramel color added
- Packaged in a recloseable/reuseable plastic container
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium500mg20.83%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein9g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Breast, Chicken Broth.Less Than 2% of: Salt, Dextrose, Modified Food Starch, Potassium Lactate, Sodium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Erythorbate, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
