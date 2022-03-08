Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Delicate Wash Liquid Laundry Detergent
50 fl ozUPC: 0001111088339
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
It just makes sense to take care of your delicate laundry with a delicate laundry detergent, so you and get the most out of your finest clothes and look your best. Now you can do it for less. Kroger Delicate Wash just makes sense!
- Extra Delicates Care
- Won't cause Shape Loss, Fiber Damage or Pilling
- 25 Loads
- For all machines including HE
