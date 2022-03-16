Ingredients

Water, sugar, milk* and skim milk*, corn syrup, citric acid, high fructose corn syrup, concentrated raspberry juice, orange pulp, concentrated orange juice, concentrated lime juice, raspberry puree, natural and artificial flavors, locust bean gum, mono- and diglycerides*, methyl cellulose, guar gum, polysorbate 80*, pectin, malic acid, red 40, blue 1, yellow 5, yellow 6.*Adds a trivial amount of fat.CONTAINS: MILK

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More