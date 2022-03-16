Kroger® Deluxe Low Fat Rainbow Sherbet Perspective: front
Kroger® Deluxe Low Fat Rainbow Sherbet
Kroger® Deluxe Low Fat Rainbow Sherbet
Kroger® Deluxe Low Fat Rainbow Sherbet
Kroger® Deluxe Low Fat Rainbow Sherbet
Kroger® Deluxe Low Fat Rainbow Sherbet

48 fl ozUPC: 0001111050738
Located in AISLE 25

Product Details

Kroger Deluxe Sherbet Kroger Deluxe Sherbet is the perfect everyday indulgence. From our own dairies, our sherbet is made exclusively by us...and especially for you! Our wide variety of flavors ensures you'll find something to please everyone in your family.

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1/2 cup (85g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium20mg
Total Carbohydrate28g9%
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar21g
Protein1g
Potassium60mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, sugar, milk* and skim milk*, corn syrup, citric acid, high fructose corn syrup, concentrated raspberry juice, orange pulp, concentrated orange juice, concentrated lime juice, raspberry puree, natural and artificial flavors, locust bean gum, mono- and diglycerides*, methyl cellulose, guar gum, polysorbate 80*, pectin, malic acid, red 40, blue 1, yellow 5, yellow 6.*Adds a trivial amount of fat.CONTAINS: MILK

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

