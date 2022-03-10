Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Diced Peaches with Splenda Fruit Cups 4 Count
15.2 ozUPC: 0001111009183
Product Details
Kroger Brand Makes Every Day
Delicious Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
- Non-GMO
- Non-BPA packaging
- Artificially-sweetened with Splenda
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peaches , Water , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , To Protect Color , Sucralose and Acesulfame Potassium , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
