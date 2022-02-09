Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.667cup

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0g Monounsaturated Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 20mg 0.87%

Total Carbohydrate 13g 4.73% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 1g

Protein 2g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 200mg 4%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%