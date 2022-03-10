Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Diet Tonic Water
1 LUPC: 0001111049349
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 1
Product Details
- Caffeine free
- Low sodium
- Made in U.S.A.
- Contains Quinine
- 0 Calories Per Serving
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12 fl oz (360 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg
Total Carbohydrate2g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated water, citric acid, acesulfame potassium, sodium citrate, sodium benzoate (preservative), quinine, natural flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More