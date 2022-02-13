Kroger® Double Air Foam Insoles Perspective: front
Kroger® Double Air Foam Insoles Perspective: back
Kroger® Double Air Foam Insoles

1 pairUPC: 0004126036323
Put an extra spring in your step with Kroger® Double Air Foam Comfort Plus Insoles. These dual-thick, shock absorbing cushions fight foot odor for all day comfort with confidence. Great for loose-fitting shoes.

Your Insole Size is the Same as Your Shoe Size.

  • Twice the Cushioning
  • Added Durability Gives Insoles Longer Life
  • Keeps Feet Cool & Dry
  • Absorbs Shock
  • Trim to Fit
  • For Men & Women
  • Men's Sizes 7-13
  • Women's Sizes 5-10
  • Made in USA