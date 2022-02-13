Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Double Air Foam Insoles
1 pairUPC: 0004126036323
Purchase Options
Product Details
Put an extra spring in your step with Kroger® Double Air Foam Comfort Plus Insoles. These dual-thick, shock absorbing cushions fight foot odor for all day comfort with confidence. Great for loose-fitting shoes.
Your Insole Size is the Same as Your Shoe Size.
- Twice the Cushioning
- Added Durability Gives Insoles Longer Life
- Keeps Feet Cool & Dry
- Absorbs Shock
- Trim to Fit
- For Men & Women
- Men's Sizes 7-13
- Women's Sizes 5-10
- Made in USA