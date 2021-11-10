Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Dry Roasted Macadamia Pieces
2.25 ozUPC: 0001111074499
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Contains About 1/2 Cup
- About 2 Servings
- Kosher
- Per 1/4 Cup: 200 Calories, 3.5g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size1/4 Cup (28g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g27%
Saturated Fat3g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium1mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g
Dietary Fiber2g
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.7mg
Potassium100mg
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
No ingredient statement needed.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
