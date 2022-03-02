Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Elegant Dinner Napkins
40 ctUPC: 0001111086704
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Your Home Your Way. Our collection of Elegant products is ideal for your special occasions — everything from appetizers to holiday meals. We help you make it an event with style. We're here to help you with what really matters — spending time with the ones you love, not cleaning up after them.
- (40) Three-ply napkins
- Ideal for special occasions
- Strong
- Absorbent
Dimensions: 17 Inch x 15 Inch