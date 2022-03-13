Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Elevated Elegance Heavyweight Plastic Appetizer Set
96 pcUPC: 0004122642539
Serve appetizers with ease using our Heavyweight Plastic Appetizer Set. In this kit, you'll find 32 plates, 32 bowls, 32 appetizer forks, and 16 appetizer spoons. Arrange this set next to cheese, crackers, dips, and other appetizers for self-serving. Or, fill the plates and bowls with food ahead of time for guests to easily grab. Looking for more party inspiration? Shop the rest of our birthday party tableware!
Benefits:
- 96-Piece Appetizer Set includes: 32 Square Plates (2.5")
- 32 Square Bowls (2.25" x 1.25")
- 16 Mini Forks (4") and 16 Mini Spoons (4")
- Arrange on your appetizer table for easy self-serving.
- Combine with more birthday party supplies.