Kroger® Elevated Elegance Heavyweight Plastic Cutlery Set - Silver
32 pcUPC: 0004122642633
Add some shine to your table with our Elevated Elegance Heavyweight Plastic Cutlery Set in silver. This set of plastic utensils comes with 16 forks, 8 knives, and 8 spoons, so you’ll have plenty for 8 guests at your birthday party or other special event. Plus, this disposable tableware is sure to help make cleanup a snap.