Kroger® Elevated Elegance Heavyweight Plastic Plates & Cutlery
40 pcUPC: 0004122642540
Set an elegant party table with our Assorted Plastic Cutlery and Plate Set. This pack includes enough plastic tableware to serve 8 guests at your birthday party or other event.
- Use to complete the place settings on your party table
Includes:
- (8) 7.25-Inch small plates
- (8) 10.25-Inch dinner plates
- (8) Plastic forks
- (8) Plastic spoons
- (8) Plastic knives