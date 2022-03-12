Kroger® Elevated Elegance Heavyweight Plastic Plates & Cutlery Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Elevated Elegance Heavyweight Plastic Plates & Cutlery Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Elevated Elegance Heavyweight Plastic Plates & Cutlery Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Kroger® Elevated Elegance Heavyweight Plastic Plates & Cutlery

40 pcUPC: 0004122642540
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Set an elegant party table with our Assorted Plastic Cutlery and Plate Set. This pack includes enough plastic tableware to serve 8 guests at your birthday party or other event.

  • Use to complete the place settings on your party table

Includes:

  • (8) 7.25-Inch small plates
  • (8) 10.25-Inch dinner plates
  • (8) Plastic forks
  • (8) Plastic spoons
  • (8) Plastic knives