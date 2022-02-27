Kroger® Energy Wild Strawberry Drink Mix Packets Perspective: front
Kroger® Energy Wild Strawberry Drink Mix Packets Perspective: top
Kroger® Energy Wild Strawberry Drink Mix Packets Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Energy Wild Strawberry Drink Mix Packets

10 ctUPC: 0001111084567
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

  • Artificially Flavored
  • Kosher
  • Enhanced Drink Mix with Caffeine & B Vitamins
  • 10 Calories per Packet
  • Low Calorie
  • Sugar Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Biotin60mcg20%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Niacin4mg20%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Aspartame**, Caffeine, Contains Less Than 2% of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium Silicate, Calcium Pantothenate and Biotin (B Vitamins), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Magnesium Oxide, Artificial Color, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
