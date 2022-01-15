Brighten up your place settings with our Red Plastic Cutlery Set. In this 24-piece set of plastic utensils, you’ll find 8 forks, 8 knives, and 8 spoons – perfect for your birthday party, Christmas party, or other occasion. Once guests are finished eating, they can simply throw away this disposable silverware.

Perfect for serving 8 guests

Disposable cutlery makes cleanup quick and easy

Includes: