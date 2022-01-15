Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Assorted Plastic Cutlery - Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Assorted Plastic Cutlery - Red Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Assorted Plastic Cutlery - Red Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Assorted Plastic Cutlery - Red

24 pcUPC: 0004122642604
Purchase Options

Product Details

Brighten up your place settings with our Red Plastic Cutlery Set. In this 24-piece set of plastic utensils, you’ll find 8 forks, 8 knives, and 8 spoons – perfect for your birthday party, Christmas party, or other occasion. Once guests are finished eating, they can simply throw away this disposable silverware.

  • Perfect for serving 8 guests
  • Disposable cutlery makes cleanup quick and easy

Includes:

  • 8 Plastic Forks
  • 8 Plastic Knives
  • 8 Plastic Spoons