Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Assorted Plastic Cutlery - Red
24 pcUPC: 0004122642604
Purchase Options
Product Details
Brighten up your place settings with our Red Plastic Cutlery Set. In this 24-piece set of plastic utensils, you’ll find 8 forks, 8 knives, and 8 spoons – perfect for your birthday party, Christmas party, or other occasion. Once guests are finished eating, they can simply throw away this disposable silverware.
- Perfect for serving 8 guests
- Disposable cutlery makes cleanup quick and easy
Includes:
- 8 Plastic Forks
- 8 Plastic Knives
- 8 Plastic Spoons