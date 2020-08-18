Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Beverage Napkins - White Perspective: front
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Beverage Napkins - White
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Beverage Napkins - White
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Beverage Napkins - White
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Beverage Napkins - White

40 pkUPC: 0004122642641
Product Details

Hold icy party drinks using our White Beverage Napkins! With 40 napkins to a pack, you’ll have plenty for your birthday party or other special event. Leave these 2-ply paper napkins in a stack on your beverage station for guests to grab as needed. Find more ways to get the party started – shop the rest of our white party tableware and other solid color party supplies.

Benefits:

  • 40 White Beverage Napkins
  • Drink Napkins measure 5" when folded
  • Made with 2-ply paper
  • Use as coasters and to wipe up small spills
  • Combine with more white party supplies