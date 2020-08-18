Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Beverage Napkins - White
40 pkUPC: 0004122642641
Product Details
Hold icy party drinks using our White Beverage Napkins! With 40 napkins to a pack, you’ll have plenty for your birthday party or other special event. Leave these 2-ply paper napkins in a stack on your beverage station for guests to grab as needed. Find more ways to get the party started – shop the rest of our white party tableware and other solid color party supplies.
Benefits:
- 40 White Beverage Napkins
- Drink Napkins measure 5" when folded
- Made with 2-ply paper
- Use as coasters and to wipe up small spills
- Combine with more white party supplies